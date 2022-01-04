Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

Well it’s been a good start to 2022. An added-time winner on New Year’s Day at Arsenal, followed by a draw between our closest rivals the following day means City start the new year 10 points ahead of second-place Chelsea.

Standing behind the goal at the Clock End at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, I had a good view of all three goals and the 'controversial' penalty decisions. At the time, and watching them back later, like Arsenal legend Ian Wright, I thought referee Stuart Attwell got both decisions spot on.

Many thought the introduction of VAR would eliminate the sort of debate, argument and disagreement we have all had to put up with following the game. No, it’s not going to change. Whether the on-field referee goes to the monitor or not, it’s still not going to change.

Fouls and penalties are awarded based purely on the opinion of the referee and whether he considers it to be a foul challenge. It’s always been the case and is still the case today.

VAR will not stop different individuals - players, managers, commentators, pundits, referees and even podcasters - having a different opinion about a particular challenge. The introduction of VAR is not going to make us all have the same opinion. The referee’s opinion and their decision is all that matters - and we just need to accept it and move on.

Yes, I was standing behind the goal for the whole 90 minutes, as I have done for over 30 years. The great decision to finally introduce a safe-standing trial at a number of grounds, including Etihad Stadium, for the second half of the season is a decision on which I hope we can all agree.