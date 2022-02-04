Burnley v Watford: Team news

Burnley boss Sean Dyche could hand deadline-day signing Wout Weghorst his debut.

Maxwell Cornet is also available after Africa Cup of Nations duty with Ivory Coast.

Johann Gudmundsson is out as he recovers from appendicitis and Charlie Taylor faces a late fitness test. Ashley Barnes remains a long-term absentee.

Watford will be without the suspended Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr, who remains at the Africa Cup of Nations with finalists Senegal.

Meanwhile, Samuel Kalu could make his debut for the Hornets and William Troost-Ekong, Adam Masina and Imran Louza are all back from international duty.

Nicolas Nkoulou, Kwadwo Baah and Peter Etebo are all likely to miss out because of injury.

Would Weghurst go straight into your Clarets starting XI?

Who makes your Watford team?