'Moyes couldn't find striker that fits his style'

Michail Antonio says David Moyes isn't the kind of manager to sign players for the sake of it after West Ham's quiet January transfer window.

Speaking on the Footballer's Football podcast on BBC Sounds, Antonio said: "The thing is, it’s going to be easy to blame the chairman and stuff like that for not signing players because the fans love to do that.

"But in this situation, I just feel like the manager didn’t feel like there was any striker out there that fits the way he wants to play. We put a couple of bids in for a couple of other players which didn’t fulfil at the end of the day.

"One thing with the manager is he knows what he’s looking for and once he gets the man he wants he will go full-hearted after them. It’s just right now he’s not been able to find those players he feels will fit and gel straight into the team.

"You’ve seen what he’s done so far in the transfer window like Jarrod Bowen, Said (Benrahma), Thomas (Soucek), Vlad (Coufal) - the players that have come in have gelled straight into the team and done well.

"People can moan about his philosophy and that he’s not getting bodies through the door, but when he does get the bodies through the door he gets quality players."

