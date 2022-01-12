BBC Sport

Richarlison and Mina return to training

Image source, Getty Images
Published

Everton have been boosted by Richarlison and Yerry Mina's return to training.

That leaves Tom Davies, who had an operation on a hamstring problem on Tuesday, as the only first-team player sidelined with injury.

After Dominic Calvert-Lewin made his first appearance in four months in the Toffees' last Premier League match, Richarlison and Mina's return puts an end to what has been a terrible run of injuries for Rafael Benitez.

The Spaniard previously said that with the return of his injured players, the second half of the season will be like a new competition for his side.