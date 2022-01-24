Back off Jack

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

I've seen a lot of social media posts, and had friends text me the same: is Jack Grealish failing at Manchester City?

£100m is a lot of money to have spent on a player that, in 16 Premier League games so far, has produced two goals and two assists. So I can see where the chat comes from.

All I would say is be patient. I was impressed with his displays against Chelsea and Southampton in the past week or so. Against the latter, Pep Guardiola even described it as his best performance with the Blues.

Picking the ball up, not always out wide, and having a run at defences. It was the same positioning and opportunities created that we were all crying out for when he was a substitute for England at Euro 2020. It's showing promise.

And there's always a theory that players with Guardiola need a year to bed in, to get used to his ideas and workings. Riyad Mahrez, Kevin de Bruyne, Joao Cancelo, Rodri - four examples where in their second season they were better than their first, and their third season was better than their second.

So let's not judge Grealish this season. Let's see where he's at in 2022-23. He might surprise you. If he doesn't, then we can have this conversation again.