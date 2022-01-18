Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

So, Tuesday is our third home game in as many weeks where kick-off is at the rude hour of 20:00.

Are we as supporters, including away supporters, suffering? You only had to see the broadcast on Boxing Day to know that answer.

Thankfully, most of our away games have been at a reasonable hour, albeit a different day!

It’s brilliant that the TV schedule brings in much-needed funds to all the clubs, but at what cost?

Is it fair on family groups and younger supporters who suffer the most when the timings are changed?

Are those that work shifts or have early starts being penalised?

The list goes on and on.

Revenue is a huge factor in the decision making, but does that mean we are putting money before a loyal and strong supporter base?

But money talks. Just look at the Newcastle United takeover. And don't get me started on that!