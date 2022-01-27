Who are the best Premier League players from the rest of the world?

The Premier League is the most exciting and competitive league in the world. It attracts the greatest players from every corner of the globe with its financial muscle and high standard.

The Match of the Day Top 10 podcast will return in the spring but until then Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards need your help in picking the top three best Premier League players from 'the rest of the world'.

And, in today's top 10, there's one former Leicester City forward.

Shinji Okazaki: Just like the rest of the Leicester City squad in the 2015-16 season, he had his name in football folklore after playing his part in that unlikely Foxes Premier League title win.

Moving to England for the first time in 2015, Okazaki spent four seasons at Leicester and scored a memorable goal in that fairytale campaign with a stunning overhead kick against Newcastle that put his side five points clear at the top of the table.

His performances for Leicester in the title-winning season saw him named the Asian International Player of the Year in 2016.

Have your say on the three best Premier League players from the rest of the world