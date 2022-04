Liverpool edged Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City, but will that have dealt a psychological blow to Pep Guardiola's side?

BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty said City will not be derailed by a single setback.

But has Saturday's defeat worried you, or was it just a blip as City remain in the hunt for a Premier League and Champions League double? How do you rate City's chances of winning both trophies?

