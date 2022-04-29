David Moyes thinks the young players at West Ham have had an outstanding season - but he's not ready to throw them into Premier League action against Arsenal.

West Ham Under-23s are set to finish second in Premier League 2 after an impressive campaign and, with the likes of Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop still out injured and Craig Dawson suspended, there is a need in the Hammers defence.

"Ideally, you'd like to reward young players and we've had some of our under-23s do great this season," he said.

"They're only going to be behind Manchester City, which is an incredible achievement.

"Our under-18s are second in their league and our Under-17s have just won the London Cup, so there's an awful lot of things beginning to grow and get better here."

"With games like Arsenal, though, and the levels of their players, you need to be careful putting young players in."