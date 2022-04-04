Arsenal have top three in their own hands

George Cummins, BBC Sport

It will be a big ask - but Arsenal head to Crystal Palace later knowing they have a third-place finish in their own hands.

A few weeks ago, Antonio Conte said Arsenal were favourites for a top-four finish, and on Friday Mikel Arteta was asked whether the Tottenham manager was putting pressure on his young side.

“I don’t know. That’s a question for him," Arteta said.

"But what we want to do is very clear, and the perception of what people think is not going to change it."

Asked if he was a boss who likes to engage in mind games, Arteta replied: "I do, but more with my players, I think. To get what I want from them!"

When encouraged to expand, the Spaniard joked: "No! Because they will know what we are doing and that is the whole point."

Listen to live commentary of Crystal Palace v Arsenal on BBC Radio 5 Live at 20:00 BST