Chelsea v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats

Chelsea are winless in their past seven Premier League games against Manchester United - their longest such run since a 10-game streak between 1938 and 1950.

United have kept a clean sheet in their past four league meetings with the Blues. The only team to record a shutout in more consecutive league games against Chelsea is Newcastle United (six in a row between 1913 and 1919).

United have also won three of their past four games at Chelsea, after just three victories in their previous 25 trips to Stamford Bridge.

This is the fifth time Chelsea have hosted Manchester United in a Premier League game when starting the day as the league leaders. The Blues have won three of the previous four, going on to win the title in the season of each of the three victories (2005-06, 2009-10 and 2014-15).