Norwich City commercial director Sam Jeffery has described the club's new crest as a "real statement of intent for the future".

He added: "For the first time in 50 years, the club will adopt a newly evolved crest, fit for digital purpose, iconic and, most importantly, accessible for all.

"It's a project... that has been treated with the utmost sensitivity and care."

What do you think of the new badge? The Canaries have certainly gone to town - so to speak - with the launch...