Man City v Everton: Head-to-head stats

Manchester City have won their past seven Premier League matches against Everton, scoring 21 times and conceding only five.

Everton have only lost eight or more consecutive Premier League matches against an opponent once previously, losing nine in a row against Manchester United between December 1999 and February 2004.

Among teams who have never won the Premier League title themselves, Everton have won more Premier League matches against the reigning champions than anyone else (14). They also won their last such match, winning 2-0 at rivals Liverpool in February last season.