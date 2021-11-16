Barcelona are monitoring Cesar Azpilicueta's situation at Chelsea. The 32-year-old defender is in the final eight months of his contract and the Spanish side are targeting free agents because of their financial difficulties. (ESPN), external

Meanwhile, the Blues face competition with AC Milan and Atletico Madrid for Angers' 17-year-old France Under-21 forward Mohamed-Ali Cho. (L'Equipe - in French), external

Elsewhere, Sevilla centre-back Joules Kounde says Chelsea's failed bid to sign him in the summer has had an impact on his performances this season (Telefoot, via Goal), external

