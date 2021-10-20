This week represents a landmark moment in the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast - Micah Richards has made it on to a list!

Yes, in the latest episode, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Richards himself are ranking the greatest Premier League full-backs - with the former Manchester City defender just about making the cut in 10th place.

The former England international came through the youth ranks at City and helped them to glory in the FA Cup in 2010-11 and their first Premier League title the season after.

A current Manchester City player also makes the list. Kyle Walker is ranked fifth by Richards and sixth by Shearer.

Richards on Richards: "If I had stayed fit, I fancy myself against any of the others on this list, I really do. All-round, maybe not the modern-day full-back. But I didn't stay fit enough."

Shearer on Richards: "Yeah, but for the injuries, Micah would have been right up there."

Richards on Walker: "People say 'but if he didn't have pace...' - but he does have pace and he knows how to use it. I know over the years he has made mistakes that people hang on to but look at his consistency, his improvement... and he has medals now."

Who else made the cut?

And listen to how they reached their final list in Match of the Day: Top 10 on BBC Sounds