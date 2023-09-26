Banfield on Matondo injury, 'moving in right direction', and scrutiny

Rangers assistant manager Neil Banfield has been talking to the media before his side's Viaplay Cup quarter-final tie against Livingston on Wednesday.

Here are the key points from his press conference:

  • Insists that better performances will come after Rangers were booed off in the narrow 1-0 win over Motherwell on Sunday. "Work in progress, definitely moving in the right direction," he said.

  • Says that scrutiny is to be expected at Rangers, but that the coaching staff have to continue to "push and prepare the team".

  • Winger Rabbio Matondo will miss six weeks after coming off injured against Motherwell.

  • Called on the fans to "keep supporting us".

  • Added that Celtic being out of the competition doesn't necessarily add pressure on Rangers to win the trophy.

SNS

