Marshall given chance to prove his fitness

Hibs' first-choice goalkeeper David Marshall will be given until the "last minute" to prove his fitness for the club's Europa Conference League play-off second leg against Aston Villa.

The 38-year-old was replaced by Maksymilian Boruc during Hibs' Scottish Premiership defeat to Livingston having picked up an injury, but the Easter Road club are hopeful that Marshall could play in Birmingham.

“Marsh took a sore one against Livingston and had to come off, but he’s feeling better with it," caretaker manager David Gray said. "We’re not exactly sure, yet, on him and we will give him as long as he can.

“He’s an experienced player that knows his body. We will give him the decision until the last minute and if he’s not available we’ve got Max who can step in.”