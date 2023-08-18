Robinson on cup runs, finances, and injury news
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has been talking to the media before his side's second round Viaplay Cup tie at home to Motherwell on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Robinson is targeting the League Cup - the Buddies boss believes that "you have always got a chance in cup competitions because they are one-off games where anything can happen".
Says that a cup run is hugely beneficial to the growth of the football club, as it "raises the profile of the football club, it brings finances in, and it alerts players that it’s a platform to go on to bigger things".
Insists that he is happy with the quality in his current squad, but caveated that by saying a few extra bodies would be "great".
Spoke about facing former club Motherwell, and praised the work done by Stuart Kettlewell - "he has got them organised, they are a very disciplined side, and I think he has made very good signings as well.”
Captain Mark O'Hara is out with a thigh injury, while long-term absentee Jonah Ayunga also misses out.