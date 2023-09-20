Former Southampton player Jo Tessem on a third-straight league defeat for the Saints' on the Goin' Home with Adam and Jo podcast: “We didn’t try any inverted full-backs today, I think Russell Martin will learn from that.

"It was two very well-organised teams. Ipswich got their goal and they went very organised, stood back and ran through the second half.

“I think this is a mini crisis for Martin. We play two home games and lose both of them. We got better in the second half, but we weren't a threat in the game. You've got to have a threat and that’s the worrying part."

On the booing from the Southampton fans during the game, Tessem told the BBC Radio Solent podcast: “You want to have the home ground as a fortress. If you come here and you're scared of it, you aren't going to be a good player.

"Fans come to see good football, chances, tackles, and see players work really hard. I think if you see your team not working very hard then they’re going to react to it.

"I don’t like the booing, but the fans want to be entertained and we weren’t very entertaining."

