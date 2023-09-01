Emery confirmed Philippe Coutinho, Tyrone Mings, Emi Buendia and Jacob Ramsey remain out, but Alex Moreno and Emiliano Martinez will be assessed.

Aston Villa completed the signing of Clement Lenglet and Emery praised the new addition: "Lenglet was a very good opportunity on loan for one year. He has experience in Barcelona, Sevilla and Tottenham playing at a high level, playing in Europe. I'm very happy with him because he is joining us with his quality, his experience."

He confirmed that Coutinho was "close" to leaving but they are waiting to see if the deal is complete.

Emery added: "Philippe is a very good person and always had to respect him as a person firstly and second as player. He played at a very high level but he has been inconsistent here because of some injures."

With the transfer window closing tonight, Emery said he is "very, very happy" with Villa's business and said: "Tomorrow I will be very happy with the players we have in the squad for this season, playing in different competitions and trying to be candidates to do something in all competitions."

On their Europa Conference League draw, he says he "respects" their opponents and the lack of long travel is "good" for them, adding that they "will enjoy it with our supporters".

After being informed supporters had already booked their travel to the final venue, he said: "Mistake, that is a mistake. But it is their money, we have to enjoy the moment and never plan for the next week or ten months."