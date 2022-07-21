Boruc 'relief' at hanging up gloves

Artur Boruc was in typically mischievous mood as he reflected on his 24 years as a professional footballer after Celtic and Legia Warsaw marked the end of the goalkeeper's career with a pre-season friendly.

Asked how he felt to be retiring at the age of 42 after two years back at the Polish club, the man capped 65 times for his country told Celtic TV: "It's a relief. I feel free after more than 20 years playing football.

"I wouldn't call myself a 100% professional, but I gave everything I had and I'm really happy I can enjoy my family full-time soon."

Boruc, who played the opening 45 minutes of Wednesday's 2-2 draw, spent five successful years at Celtic Park before spells with Fiorentina, Southampton and Bournemouth but hinted that his time off the field of play in Scotland was even more enjoyable.

"It was an absolutely great time for me personally and football-wise it was great, with great European nights and trophies in the domestic league," he said. "It was fantastic for me and, for my personal life, possibly the best."

When asked if he would be returning to Celtic Park, he added: "Probably more often than I was before! It was amazing. I'll never feel anything like that again in my life."