Phil McNulty, BBC chief football writer

Liverpool’s Premier League rivalry with Manchester City is now based around such small margins that draws are almost treated like defeats.

This was certainly the feeling around Anfield after Liverpool were held by Crystal Palace on Monday night – rarely has a four-point difference been discussed with such vigour by supporters only two games into the season.

Most observers would have studied Liverpool’s opening fixtures away to Fulham and at home to Palace and put six points in the bank. A return of just two is certainly below par for an outstanding team that has performed with relentless brilliance in recent years.

The mood was not helped by a moment of madness from Darwin Nunez which will now see him serve a three-match ban for head-butting Joachim Andersen.

It all adds even more weight to next Monday’s meeting with stricken Manchester United at Old Trafford but manager Jurgen Klopp will be the calmest of heads, while also realising the sooner Liverpool get into winning ways the better.

The season is only two games old and Liverpool will be fortified by the memories of their 5-0 win at Old Trafford last season, followed by a 4-0 victory at Anfield.

Liverpool have had injury problems to contend with as well, with Klopp wondering whether there was “a witch in the building”, such has been the list of casualties, making Nunez’s ill-discipline even more damaging.

While it is important to recognise the season is still in its infancy, Klopp and Liverpool’s supporters will know already they cannot let that gap with Manchester City get wider in the coming weeks.