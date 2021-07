Arsenal's Joe Willock is wanted by Newcastle United but the Magpies may turn to Chelsea and England midfielder Ross Barkley, 27, if they fail to sign the 21-year-old from the Gunners. (The Athletic - subscription required)

Meanwhile, Juventus have stepped up their pursuit of Arsenal target Manuel Locatelli, having scheduled new talks with Sassuolo over the Italy midfielder. (Goal)

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column