Soucek will find goals - Moyes

West Ham manager David Moyes is confident midfielder Tomas Soucek will rediscover his goalscoring form of last season.

Czech Republic international Soucek scored 14 times for club and country during the 2020-21 campaign, but has found the net only once this season.

“I think Tomas gets the praise, certainly internally,” Moyes said.

"We're pushing him hard to get the goals that he got last year. We like his work ethic - we love his work ethic.

"He's a real threat in the box as well, so we're hoping he can get a few more goals to go along with his high running stats.

"Tomas will get his goals as the season goes on. Declan Rice has got other attributes which will get him goals as well, so I'm hoping we end up with two midfield players with good goal returns this season."