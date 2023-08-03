Manchester United have entered the race to sign Southampton's Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia, after Liverpool had a bid rejected for the 19-year-old. (Independent), external

Confirmation of signing Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta could be delayed until the weekend, after the 20-year-old arrived later than planned in Manchester on Tuesday. (Manchester Evening News), external

Meanwhile, United have opened talks with Real Sociedad over the sale of midfielder Donny van de Beek, which would help fund a move for Fiorentina's 26-year-old Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. (Mail), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column