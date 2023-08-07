Transfer news: Forest consider Schmeichel signing
Published
Nottingham Forest are in talks to sign Denmark's former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel from Nice. (Eurosport Denmark), external
Forest will turn their attentions to Corinthians' £11m-rated Brazilian central defender Murillo after their failed attempts to sign his compatriot Roger Ibanez from Roma. (Nottingham Post), external
Arsenal's American back-up Matt Turner is set to join Nottingham Forest. (Fabrizio Romano), external
