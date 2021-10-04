Wolves 2-1 Newcastle: The pick of the stats
- Published
With both teams scoring in all 13 meetings between the sides, Wolves v Newcastle remains the most played Premier League fixture never to see a clean sheet.
Wolves have won three of their past four Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 16 in the competition (won three, drawn three, lost 10).
Newcastle have been winless after their first seven games in four of their past seven Premier League campaigns (also 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2018-19). The Magpies had only failed to win any of their opening seven games in two of their first 83 top-flight seasons.