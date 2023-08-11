Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

The goalkeeper situation has been sorted with the arrival of Thomas Kaminski although manager Rob Edwards says he wants another one.

From the outset, chief executive Gary Sweet said about eight or nine new signings would be likely.

So far seven have arrived and I reckon there could be a couple more to come in. Josh King has been mentioned and one or two others.

Gustavo Hamer would be an interesting one as he has fantastic talent but I think a holding midfielder is probably the most needed to ease the burden on Marvelous Nakamba.

Luton will also have to keep an eye on the centre-back situation as Gabe Osho and Reece Burke appear to have injuries.