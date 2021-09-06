Defender Bobby Thomas has signed a new three-year contract with Burnley.

The 20-year-old joined the Clarets in 2017, progressing through the academy and into the U23 squad – making his senior debut in a Carabao Cup win at Millwall last September.

Thomas spent last season on loan with League Two side Barrow, and made 21 appearances for the Bluebirds in their first season back in the Football League in 48 years.

“It's something you work towards since you are a young kid. To sign a long-term deal at an established Premier League side is a nice feeling,” Thomas said.

“Wherever I’m needed, wherever they want me to play is where I’ll be playing - whether that’s on loan or here."