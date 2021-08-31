Emma Sanders, BBC Sport

Liverpool look in good shape for the new season with the welcome return of defenders Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, as well as the key addition of Ibrahima Konate.

Time will tell how much the Reds will miss midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, and some supporters remain keen for a replacement. However, the form of 18-year-old Harvey Elliott has provided much optimism and Jurgen Klopp’s clear trust in the youngster suggests he will feature regularly this season.

Offloading players remains an area of interest, with the likes of Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino among those some fans would expect to see leave.

A forward is on the shopping list for some supporters - especially with Chelsea strengthening in that department with Romelu Lukaku and Manchester United bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo, and the free-scoring nature of Manchester City.

But all in all, Liverpool’s depth is strong in most positions and if they finish the summer without any more arrivals, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise.