Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media before Watford's Premier League match at Manchester United on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Hornets boss:

Joao Pedro and Juraj Kucka are back in contention and Joshua King has returned to training.

Hodgson has no fresh injury concerns but said he will leave his team selection to the last minute to give players time to properly recover from midweek.

On recent results, he said: "Unfortunately we’ve been moving steadily in the wrong direction instead of the right direction".

He added: "I don’t know where extra confidence comes from when you aren’t winning matches and taking points".

When it comes to the relegation fight, Hodgson said they are "confident we have players who understand the gravity of the situation".

On Manchester United, Hodgson said "the quality of the individuals is what worries you most because they have some of the most expensive players on the planet".

He added that United have been "quite good" and fairly steady under Ralf Rangnick.

Hodgson said Watford won't dwell on their 4-1 win over United in November because "past results have no effect whatsoever on future results".

