You'll learn more from Carson than me - Guardiola

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Last month BBC Radio Manchester sat down with Scott Carson, external and spoke to him about his role within the dressing room.

Last night, as Manchester City meandered to a goalless draw with Sporting - Scott Carson's appearance and subsequent save was one highlight. Maybe the only one?

However, on the bench was a raft of next generation talent for the Blues. Some unused. So was it a mini lesson to them to remember the disappointment and work harder for future opportunities? I put this to the boss Pep Guardiola earlier.

"The best advice is to stay around Scott Carson as much as possible," said Guardiola. "If they listen to him and pay attention, that’s the best advice they can get, the best learning for their future career."

He even joked they may learn more from the 36-year-old than him.

"You have to be there to know, every situation is different," Guardiola added. "He’s done many things in his career, when he's in the locker room it’s ‘wow’. Just be with them, like young actors have to be with old actors, become wiser and they know the values."