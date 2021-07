Liverpool have missed out on potentially millions of pounds after losing Algerian left-back Yasser Larouci, 20, on a free transfer to Troyes, one of several clubs under the City Football Group banner. (Mirror)

Meanwhile, Ethan Ennis has turned down a new contract with Liverpool, with the 16-year-old midfielder choosing to join Manchester United despite also having talks with Chelsea. (Liverpool Echo)

