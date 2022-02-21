BBC Sport

Liverpool 3-1 Norwich: Pick of the stats

  • Liverpool have now scored 100 goals in 39 matches in all competitions this season, becoming the first Premier League club to reach that total in 2021-22. The Reds had scored 97 goals in 53 matches in the whole of last season.

  • Norwich have lost eight of their past 11 Premier League matches (W2 D1) since the start of December; only Brentford (nine) have lost more games in the competition in this time.

  • This game was the 30th time that both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored in the same Premier League match for Liverpool - the most of any pair of players for a side in the competition's history. Buddies.

  • Milot Rashica scored his first goal in the Premier League in his 19th appearance and from his 25th shot attempted in the competition.