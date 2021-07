Arsenal will need to bid at least £70m to stand a chance of signing Leicester City's James Maddison, with the 24-year-old under contract with the Foxes until 2024. (Sky Sports)

Meanwhile, Leicester are interested in Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey but the club want 35m euros (£29.8m) for the 23-year-old Jamaica winger. (Bild - in German)

