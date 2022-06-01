Your Burnley team of the season

Burnley found themselves in a relegation scrap all season, and despite a revival of sorts under Mike Jackson, it wasn't enough to keep them in the Premier League.

But who made your team of the season?

Goalkeeper

England international Nick Pope started 36 of the Clarets' 38 league matches this season and is duly your number one.

Defenders

Matt Lowton and Charlie Taylor were your most selected players at right-back an left-back, though Connor Roberts ran Lowton close.

There is the familiar sight of James Tarkowski and Ben Mee in the heart of your defence, and they were your third and fourth most selected players overall respectively.

Midfielders

Summer signing and top goalscorer Maxwel Cornet starts on the right flank, with Dwight McNeil - and ever-present for Burnley in the league and your most selected outfield player overall - on the left.

In the centre of the pitch, Josh Brownhill was your top selection in both positions, so he is joined by Jack Cork, who just edged out Johann Berg Gudmundsson overall.

Attackers

Wout Weghorst may have only joined in January but he was your most selected striker. Joining him in your front two is Jay Rodriguez, who edged out Matej Vydra.

