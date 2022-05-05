Player of the month nominees announced

The Premier League has announced a shortlist of eight players for the April Player of the Month award.

Manchester City are the only club to have two players nominated, with Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus scoring eight and assisting four between them last month.

Burnley centre-back Nathan Collins is on the list after scoring his first two Premier League goals, against Everton and Southampton.

Bruno Guimaraes scored or assisted in three games for Newcastle in April, helping Eddie Howe's side into the top half.

Son Heung-min kept Tottenham's top-four hopes alive with his four goals and one assist, including a hat-trick against Aston Villa.

Cristiano Ronaldo also bagged a hat-trick for Manchester United, earning his place on the shortlist.

Liverpool are still in the hunt for the quadruple thanks to Thiago's impressive performances in midfield.

And, last but not least, Brighton's Leandro Trossard completes the list after scoring three last month.