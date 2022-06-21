Liverpool and Northern Ireland right-back Conor Bradley has joined Bolton on a season-long loan deal.

On announcing the deal for the 18-year-old, Bolton manager Ian Evatt said: “Conor was a target for us in January. It wasn’t achievable then because Liverpool wanted him for their first team but they’ve trusted us to be the next phase of his development and, again, that’s a huge feather in our cap.

“He has made a superb start to his career for club and country and we are looking forward to working with him next season.

“He has the opportunity here to become a key member of the first team in a position we have been looking to strengthen."