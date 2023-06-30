Phil Dawkes, BBC Sport

The early signs this summer at Chelsea are that some lessons have been learned.

The squad stripping has already begun, with Mateo Kovacic joining Manchester City and Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy moving to clubs in Saudi Arabia.

It has been suggested that others - such as winger Hakim Ziyech - will follow to the Middle Eastern country, while Kai Havertz has sealed a move to Arsenal, Mason Mount is set to join Manchester United and Ruben Loftus-Cheek is close to joining AC Milan. And then there's the future of strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku to sort.

Feathers have been ruffled by some of this activity, with concern expressed in some quarters about whether there is Saudi involvement at Chelsea. There is uncertainty over whether PIF, the Saudi Public Investment Fund, holds a stake in Clearlake Capital, but club sources have rejected suggestions of any direct involvement.

The incoming money certainly helps the club's quest to be compliant with FFP after such a vast outlay last season.

This summer is all about progression for the Blues, though, so outgoings must go in hand with intelligent signings.

Chelsea will argue this process has already begun, with much of last year's recruitment focused on young, exciting talent with a high ceiling. More will be expected of the likes of Fernandez, Fofana, defender Benoit Badiashile and forwards Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke this campaign, while right-back Malo Gusto and midfielder Andrey Santos will return from loans to properly begin their Premier League careers.

Nkunku is this summer's sole significant signing to date, with the France international bringing pace, dribbling skills and an impressive goals record to a number of potential roles across the front line.

The London giants are also reportedly on the verge of signing Villarreal's Nicolas Jackson, external, a 22-year-old Senegal international who very much fills the number nine role, and are one of a number of clubs in the race to sign highly rated Brighton midfielder Moises Caidedo.

What is clear is that the squad Pochettino selects to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend of the 2023-24 season will be very different to that picked by Lampard for the home draw with Newcastle that concluded the previous campaign.

