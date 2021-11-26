Crystal Palace v Aston Villa: Team news
- Published
Crystal Palace forward Odsonne Edouard has overcome the minor injury that restricted him to a late cameo as a substitute against Burnley last week.
The match is likely to come too soon for Nathan Ferguson as he nears a comeback from a torn Achilles.
Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has recovered from a hamstring injury, while Morgan Sanson could make his first league appearance since April.
Wingers Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet are Villa's only absentees.
Pick and share your Palace XI here