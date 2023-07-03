Defender Joel Veltman has signed a new two-year contract with Brighton.

The 31-year-old Netherlands international has made 106 appearances for Albion after signing from Ajax in 2020.

He featured in 31 Premier League games last season as the Seagulls reached Europe for the first time.

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi said: "I am very pleased that he has extended his contract.

"He is a good example to the other players, and he will be a key and important player for us."