Craig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

As Gary O'Neil stated post-match, Bournemouth have had 10 VAR decisions go against them when they shouldn’t have. Monday's were easily two of the worst.

The first, in the build-up to West Ham's opener, Thilo Kehrer moves his arms in a volleyball-style motion to change the ball's trajectory.

Now, if Kehrer didn’t move his arms, I could understand because the ball wouldn’t have gone towards goal - at least not from the hand. But the movement should mean the goal is ruled out.

One argument made was that Zouma scored in a different phase of play. I can understand that, but are we at a point where we needed to concede initially and not clear off the line, and then hope it's ruled out at Stockley Park?

The second VAR decision resulted when a ball fired in by Vladimir Coufal hit Jordan Zemura on the hand as he attempted to block with his body. From such a close distance, what does Zemura do with his arms? It is completely unintentional and we have already seen similar calls not given this season. Where is the consistency?

Why always AFC Bournemouth? We are a newly promoted club every point is vital in the Premier League.

This needs to change as it's not fair on our club.