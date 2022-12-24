After winning just three of their first 17 Premier League meetings with Newcastle (D5 L9), Leicester have now won nine of their last 13 against the Magpies (L4).

Newcastle have lost their last six league games played on Boxing Day, since beating Stoke 5-1 in 2013.

Leicester's Harvey Barnes has scored six Premier League goals this season (including four in his last five games), only netting more in 2020-21 (nine). He's scored in all five of Leicester's Premier League wins this season, one of just two players to score in every one of his side's wins this term (along with Leeds' Rodrigo).