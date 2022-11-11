Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Both managers completely changed their teams when they played each other in the Carabao Cup in midweek - Bournemouth made nine changes, Everton all 11.

It was the Cherries who went through and, looking at the reaction from the Everton fans, it felt like a lot of them were disgruntled about going out like that when their team has not won a trophy since 1995.

There is more pressure on Toffees boss Frank Lampard now because of the team he picked, rather than just the result and the fact they were knocked out.

This game will be completely different for obvious reasons and I am finding it hard to make a case for either team to win it.

Everton are short of form and a cutting edge up front while Bournemouth have let two-goal leads slip in their past two league games, and lost on both occasions.

I don't think there will be as many goals this time, but this one has got draw written all over it.

Jessica's prediction: 1-2

I've got to go with an Everton win, haven't I! I am a huge fan of Frank Lampard, and he has done so well with a club who were really struggling when he took over in the middle of last season. We are much better now, especially in defence.

Olivia's prediction: 0-0

No goals here.

