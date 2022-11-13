W﻿e asked for your views following Aberdeen's win against Dundee United...

D﻿ick: Aberdeen controlled the first half. The Arabs operated a back five with 10 players behind the ball. Duk's deceptive pace took another goalie by surprise and the penalty was confidently slotted away. United's sizable support were remarkably quiet. In the second half United changed the game with a high press but failed to achieve any significant result

A﻿nonymous: Glad we have gone clear in third, but we could be so much better off, poor defending and woeful form away from home has cost us. Squad is top heavy and needs strengthening in central defence. Onwards and upwards!

N﻿iall: The Dons achieved a massive boost ahead of the winter break with a precious three points against a very competitive United outfit who matched the home side on possession but threatened little. The solid Dons back four served well as the midfield battle was evenly matched. Miovski and Duk combined again to create the winning margin between the sides