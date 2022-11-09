T﻿ottenham midfielder Harry Winks has undergone surgery while on loan at Sampdoria.

T﻿he 26-year-old is yet to play for the Serie A side after joining on loan in August due to a persistent ankle injury.

He wrote on Instagram: "Absolutely gutted it’s come to this. I came here with the hope to give my all to this club. However after trying everything to return to playing, a persistent problem I had since the summer has resulted in surgery. Im positive the procedure went well and all my focus is on returning as soon as possible to help the team."