Former Hearts skipper Perry Kitchen has announced his injury-enforced retirement at the age of 30.

T﻿he midfielder has been out of action since suffering a back injury which resulted in nerve damage down his right leg in August 2021 while playing for Columbus Crew.

K﻿itchen, capped five times for the USA, joined Hearts in March 2016 and was given the armband by Robbie Neilson during the manager's first spell.

K﻿itchen made 42 appearances for the Tynecastle club before departing for Danish club Randers in summer 2017.

H﻿e confirmed his retirement on social media, thanking all his clubs, team-mates and supporters and saying he is "extremely lucky to have lived out my dream".