'I've lived my dream' - former Hearts captain Kitchen retires
Former Hearts skipper Perry Kitchen has announced his injury-enforced retirement at the age of 30.
The midfielder has been out of action since suffering a back injury which resulted in nerve damage down his right leg in August 2021 while playing for Columbus Crew.
Kitchen, capped five times for the USA, joined Hearts in March 2016 and was given the armband by Robbie Neilson during the manager's first spell.
Kitchen made 42 appearances for the Tynecastle club before departing for Danish club Randers in summer 2017.
He confirmed his retirement on social media, thanking all his clubs, team-mates and supporters and saying he is "extremely lucky to have lived out my dream".
Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/tHpHcq1qyr— Perry Kitchen (@PerryKitchen23) October 26, 2022
