'We're in a different frame of mind' - McGinn

Scott Mullen, BBC Sport Scotland

Paul McGinn has been Motherwell's Mr Versatile during a tumultuous debut season.

Yet, despite the Scottish Cup exit to Raith Rovers being one of the biggest lows he's experienced, the defender says there is now a "different frame of mind" at the club thanks to the revival instigated by new boss Stuart Kettlewell.

"Everyone had loads of time for the old manager and really wanted him to succeed," said McGinn.

"I'd have been very surprised if it was anyone else [other than Kettlewell to replace Steven Hammell] after those two results.

"It's a calmness, a clear plan as to how we're going to attack both games. There's a bit of luck as well.

"I've had a lot of games for a lot of clubs and had some good and some bad, and (Raith) was up there with the bad ones.

"But it's weird that only a week and a half down the line we're in a different frame of mind."