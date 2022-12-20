The Don't Go To Bed Just Yet quiz - the answers
The BBC Radio Leeds Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast has delivered its Christmas quiz and earlier we showed you some of the questions.
As promised, here are a few answers.
Q: How many teams in the top four flights have a different suffix? Can you name them all....
A: 19 - City, Town, Albion, Hotspur, Villa, Forest, Wanderers, Orient, Alexandra, Wednesday, Rovers, Dons, Stanley, Argyle, North End, Rangers, Athletic, County, United.
Q: Jesse Marsch was in Peru recently in Machu Picchu giving a best man speech but which former Premier League player crashed out at the Dakar Rally in Peru?
A: Andre Villas-Boas
Q: Leeds United have had two Italian managers but how many Italians have won the Premier League as players?
A: One - Mario Balotelli