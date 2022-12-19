Martindale on pitches, tactics, and Celtic
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Livingston head coach David Martindale has been speaking to the media ahead of his side's game against Celtic on Wednesday.
Here are the key points from the press conference:
Livingston's pitch is not an all-weather pitch, it's synthetic.
Jim Goodwin "almost got tactics spot on" against Celtic, as Aberdeen were just five or six minutes from securing a draw.
He said he will go with a 4-3-3 formation against Celtic, and "try to get at them".
Says that Ange Postecoglou has been a "breath of fresh air into Scottish football" and that Celtic are very much the team to beat.